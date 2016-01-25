Suspect steals $40,000-$50,000 worth of items from Lord & Taylor

Police in Farmington said they are looking for a man who stole items from the Westfarms Mall.

They said the unidentified man took jackets, scarves and high-end purses worth between $40,000 to $50,000 total.

The thefts happened over the last couple of months, police said.

Investigators said they have six open cases involving the same suspect. He also has an accomplice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the tip line at 860-675-2483.

