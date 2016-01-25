Great dinner ideas for Rotisserie Chicken

The Sulick’s of Mulberry Restaurant in Manchester has yummy recipes for Chicken Rotisserie.

The following is the recipe for lemongrass, chicken and orzo soup

Ingredients

For the stock

2 32 oz. cont. chicken stock

2 Tbsp lemongrass puree (found in produce section)

9 slices of peeled ginger root about 1 1/2 inch piece

1 jalopeano cut in quarter and seeded

Soup

4 Tbsp oil

Pulled chicken meat from 1/2 of a rotisserie chicken, be sure to use mostly dark meat

4 oz. mushrooms diced

2 carrots small dice

2 celery stalks small dice

1 medium onion diced

2 Tbsp garlic minced

2 Tbsp ginger root minced

4 plum tomatoes diced

1 cup of orzo divided 1/4 cup, 3/4 cup

1/8 cup parsley minced

juice of 1/2 lemon

1 1/2 tsp of fish sauce

kosher salt to taste

pepper to taste

Directions

For the stock

In a sauce pan, steep, on medium high heat, chicken stock, ginger root slices, lemongrass, jalopeno. Simmer for 30 minutes to an 1 hour. Strain stock into seperate container.

For the soup

In a soup pot, saute mushrooms in oil for 5 minutes. Add carrots, celery, onions, garlic, and minced ginger. Cook another 8 minutes or so, until vegetables have softened, stirring often to avoid burning. Add strain stock, and tomatoes, bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, add 1/4 orzo. Cook another 10 minutes. Add parsley, lemon juice and fish sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste

Penne pasta with rotisserie chicken, roasted peppers, mushroom and spinach

Ingredients

White meat from a rotisserie chicken diced into bite size pieces.

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

8 oz mushrooms sliced thick

2 garlic bulbs minced

1 medium onion diced

1/2 a cup of roasted peppers cut into bite size pieces

2-3 cups fresh baby spinach

1/3 cup white wine

1 to 2 cups cup chicken stock

1/3 cup marinara, home made or store bought

1/4 cup basil chopped

3/4 lb. penne pasta cooked aldente

1/4 romano cheese, additional for table

kosher salt to taste

pepper

Directions

Heat a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil, let heat, add mushrooms, cook for 4 minutes without moving, they should be golden on one side. Cook another 3 minutes, add onion, cook about 3 minutes until onion is softening, add garlic, cook for 1 minute stirring so that garlic doesn't burn. Add roasted peppers. Deglaze pan with white wine. Reduce wine to almost nothing.

Add 1 cup of chicken stock, marinara and spinach. Bring to a boil and add chicken and pasta. Heat through. Salt and pepper to your taste. Sauce should be slightly loose, add more chicken stock if needed. Add basil and romano.

Home made chicken stock

Ingredients

bones from 1 rotisserie chicken

2 carrots cut in 2 inch pieces

2 celery stals cut in 2 2 inch pieces

2 medium onions chopped

8 peppercorns

4 sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

1/4 rough chop parley

Directions

Put all ingredients in a stock pot. Cover with water. Bring to a boil, simmer for 1 1/2 hours. Some times foam will collect on the surface, skim this off. Strain and use with in 3 days or freeze.

For more delicious meals, visit the Mulb’s and visit their website at themulb.com.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.