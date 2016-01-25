Granby gas station boasts lowest prices in CT

With gas prices dipping below $2 all around the state, many Connecticut residents took advantage of the lower prices on Monday morning.

At 1.68 a gallon, the Citgo gas station on Hartford Avenue in Granby is boasting the lowest price in the state. Drivers told Eyewitness News they can't fill up enough.

“I even tell my wife, when you come up here, when you drop the kids off or pick up, go to this gas station,” Greg Hylton, of Hartford, said. “It's always lower, way cheaper."

In Newington, at another Citgo gas station, drivers eased into their Monday with $1.75 per gallon. The current national average price of a gallon of gas is $1.83, which is the cheapest since January 2009, AAA reports.

“I moved here in 2013 when it was three something a gallon, and it was ridiculous,” Jason Shealy, of Norwich, said.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in the state is 2.01, which is down four cents in a week. The average price of a gallon of gas is in Hartford and New Haven is $1.98 while in New London-Norwich area, it's $1.99 and $2.11 in Bridgeport.

“People, you know, feel good about it almost every time they go to the pump, so that's a great thing,” AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter said.

“They were four something for years, so it's really nice,” Linda Grillo, of Rocky Hill, said. “It gives you a chance to do things you haven't done in a while."

But, Connecticut residents said they know these lower prices can't go on indefinitely. Experts said as the cost of oil rebounds, so will these prices.

“We will see gas tick up a little bit, certainly in February. Some of the refineries do their maintenance, so gas usually goes up a little bit there,” Parmenter said. “Obviously, when summer time comes, you're going to have a greater demand, gas will go up a little bit then."

AAA said even with the increase, prices will be lower than they were last year.

A refinery shut down in Delaware could impact gas prices in Connecticut, according to AAA officials.

“It’s really a tough time for predictions. People are driving less and using less fuel, but when refineries are impacted that means less fuel is being made," Parmenter said.

AAA went on to say "the disruption should be temporary - and any impact on gas prices should be temporary as well - and relatively small."

Either way, Hylton said he's going to enjoy these dream prices as long as he can.

“I know that it is going to go back up, but for now I'm not worried about it,” Hylton said. “I'm just working with what's here."

To find the lowest prices across the state and in your town, click here.

