Gunshot victim walks into East Hartford pizza restaurant

This picture shows the victim walking into Village Pizza. He's on the phone and customer took him to police shortly after.

There was police activity outside Generis Caterers and Village Pizza in East Hartford. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Windsor. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting after a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a pizza restaurant in East Hartford on Monday afternoon.

The manager of Village Pizza told Eyewitness news a man walked into restaurant on Burnside Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his upper chest area around 1:30 p.m. The victim appeared to have been dropped off at that location.

"He said he got shot," eyewitness Mustafa Marave said.

Marave said he was just finishing up with the lunch crowd at Village Pizza when this unidentified man came into the restaurant.

"He sits down, but he doesn't feel good, you see," Marave said.

While he looked at his phone, the man sat alone until his groans catch the attention of a customer.

"I really felt in my heart that he needed help," Eyewitness Mike Pettinato said.

A kind customer was able to tend to his wounds.

"I actually saw a little tear in the front of his shirt and it was all wet, dark colored, like blood residue on the front of his shirt," Pettinato said.

Marave said he also checked the victim out and took him outside where coincidentally, an East Hartford officer was parked.

"They were right in the parking lot, the officer was very helpful, pulled right to the side and got out," Pettinato said.

Marave said the victim "was calm" during the whole incident.

"He didn't say anything. He was on the phone, maybe with the police or ambulance," Marave said.

Police said the victim wasn't armed and no one, not even the owner, knew why his shop was chosen as the destination.

"I feel terrible, terrible," Marave said.

Police are investigating if an Uber got him here.

"He didn't mention anything specifically about where he came from or why he got here," Pettinato said.

Police said the victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital and said he is expected to live.

In Windsor, people reported hearing shots fired in the 500 block of Windsor Avenue near the Hartford town line around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers gathered evidence in that shopping plaza on Monday afternoon. However, no victim or suspect has been located by authorities, according to Windsor police.

Police said a white or silver sedan and a dark-colored sedan were seen leaving the shopping plaza before police arrived on the scene. Police said the vehicles were headed in a southbound direction.

The Windsor Police Department is working with the East Hartford Police Department on the incident. Investigators said they are "following up on several leads."

However, it is unclear if the two scenes are connected and the investigation is "on-going."

A bloody napkin was left behind at the neighboring parking lot. East Hartford police gathered that evidence. But, police told Eyewitness News, since the shooting most likely didn't happen in East Hartford, they don't have a much of a case.

Police said the victim is cooperating with police.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.

