Windsor road rage case sends victim, suspect to the hospital

What police described as a "road rage incident" landed a victim and a suspect in the hospital.

Police said 49-year-old Joyceson Young of Bloomfield rammed a victim's vehicle several times on Bloomfrield Avenue into Windsor over the weekend.

They said the incident began just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, which was during Winter Storm Anna.

The victim's vehicle eventually rammed into a snowbank.

At that point, police said Young continued his attack and punched the victim several times. The victim was able to get free and fled eastbound back onto Bloomfield Avenue into Windsor.

Officers arrived at that time and saw Young flee in his own vehicle. He led officers on a pursuit until he crashed into a third vehicle.

Police caught up to him then and after a brief struggle, he was apprehended.

Both the victim and Young were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver was not hurt.

Police said the victim believed the attack was unprovoked.

They charged Young with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief and fail to drive in a proper lane.

Police said they expected more charges to be filed as their investigating continues.

Young was given a court date of Feb 2. in Enfield.

