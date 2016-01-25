PD: Man accused of assaulting, hanging cat in Hartford

A man was arrested in Hartford last week after he allegedly hanged a cat from a closet door.

On Jan. 19, police said they were notified about an animal cruelty complaint that turned to a domestic disturbance. They responded to an apartment building on Collins Street.

The cat had been assaulted several times and then hanged by a shoelace from a closet door, police said.

Animal control was contacted and the cat was taken to the veterinarian in critical condition, however the cat did survive.

Police said the assault on the cat was due to an argument between 30-year-old Carlos Trinidad and his girlfriend, who was the complainant and the owner of the cat.

The cat's owner told police she had come home to find her cat having been hanged.

According to a police report, she told investigators that "Trinidad kicked the cat from the entrance way, into the living room which was approximately 12-15 feet away." The report said Trinidad "Grabbed the cat, opened a nearby window into the living room and threatened to throw the cat out."

Police said as the cat's owner was calling 911, Trinidad allegedly put the cat in a white plastic bag.

When police arrived, the cat's owner said the animal was bleeding on its mouth and nose, but the police report states "those areas were wet indicating that the areas had just been washed."

EMTs stated in the report that the cat's "eyes were blood shot, and the body was cold and weak."

Trinidad reportedly told police "he only kicked the cat," and didn't understand what the big deal was.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, cruelty to animals, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 23.

