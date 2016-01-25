Illegal night club operation found at exotic fish store

New Haven police officers spotted something fishy when they were driving by an exotic fish store on Saturday.

At a little after 1 a.m., police noticed about 100 people coming in and out of the store, located in the Goodwill building on Whalley Avenue.

The store was closed for business at that time, but police said they found out an illegal nightclub was created inside.

Police shut down the party, and have contacted the fire marshal’s office, building code officials and the liquor commission.

