Death at York women's prison being investigated as suicide

A 27-year-old woman has been found dead in her cell at the York Correctional Institution.

State police and the Correction Department say they are investigating the death of Cassandra Baker, of Bantam, as a suicide.

The department says Baker was found shortly after 7 a.m. Monday with a ligature tied around her neck.

She was found by staff conducting a routine tour at the prison.

Baker was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where she was pronounced dead.

Baker had been an inmate at York since May 2014. She was serving a three-year sentence for third-degree burglary.

