Connecticut Open becomes stop on men's senior series

Andre Agassi and John McEnroe have agreed to play this summer at The Connecticut Open tennis tournament, which has been added as a stop on the tour for over-30 men's players.

The New Haven tournament is the final stop on the women's tour before the U.S. Open. It was once a combined men's and women's event, but the ATP left after 2010.

Tournament organizers have put on exhibition matches between men's legend players for the past two years to help increase attendance at the WTA event.

The PowerShares Series announced Monday that it has added the tournament as a stop on its circuit.

McEnroe will play James Blake and Agassi will face Mardy Fish on Aug. 25, with the winners meeting on Aug. 26.

It will be Agassi's first appearance in New Haven since winning a title there in 1995.

