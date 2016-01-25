Shoreline crews continue to clean up after Winter Storm Anna

Winter Storm Anna is long gone, but for cities and towns along the shoreline, there is still plenty to clean up.

On Monday, plows continued to push piles of snow throughout New Haven.

Public works crews spent the day widening streets while trying to clear up crammed neighborhoods.

"Some of the streets are very narrow and we appreciate the cooperating, (and people who are) trying to stay off the odd side,” said Jeff Pescosolido of New Haven Public Works.

Even though the snow stopped falling late Saturday, crews were still cleaning up two days later.

"We still have some plow trucks out pushing back on some of the smaller streets. People are moving their cars and providing access so DPW can push that snow to the edge of the roads,” Pescosolido said.

It was the same scene in West Haven on Monday, as city plow trucks touched up neighborhoods and workers cleaned up around the city.

Joe Zaffino spent the morning digging out his work van so he could get to work.

"Because of the building I live in, I only get one parking spot, so it’s either my personal vehicle or company vehicle that gets blocked in. It’s different every time,” Zaffino said.

Back in New Haven, it was non-stop work for some, even though there were people who doubted Mother Nature ever bringing snow this winter.

“I thought it was never going to come through,” said Ray Ortiz of New Haven.

Anthony Hernandez, of New Haven, was part of a crew out shoveling and salting roughly 20 rental properties throughout the city.

"The sidewalks, the driveways. The tenants, they walk out, and we have to make sure they're safe at all times,” Hernandez said.

New Haven officials said the number of cars ticketed and towed was down, thanks to a new parking ban program.

The city installed a number of blue lights that flash when there is a snow emergency parking ban.

"People knew not to park there. The streets were clean, look how clean how our streets are," said Wanda Faison, of New Haven.

The lights are posted at 20 different intersections downtown. When the lights flash, residents are urged to call 946-SNOW to get the latest information on where they can and cannot park.

The city's Traffic, Transportation, and Parking Division said it usually has around 463 tows during a storm, but for Winter Storm Anna, it was down to 230.

"I think we did a great job. We were very well prepared, and we prepared for the worst," Pescosolido said.

Anyone who does leave their car on the street during a parking ban could face a $100 ticket, along with an $80 towing fee.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.