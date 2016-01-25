Documents state man accused in deadly hit-and-run had been drinking

Anique Ashraf was struck and killed in front of Connecticut College.

James Sposito is being charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Connecticut College student (WFSB/New London Police)

An arrest warrant shows the man accused of fatally hitting a Connecticut College student last month with a car was drinking that night.

James Sposito, 25, was arrested on Thursday after police found his damaged car parked in Waterford.

On Dec. 18, 20-year-old Anique Ashraf was on his way back to his dorm after celebrating with friends following their film exhibition.

As he was crossing Route 32 at Connecticut College, he was hit by a car, suffering injuries that eventually took his life.

Police said Sposito was driving the vehicle that struck Ashraf.

According to an arrest warrant, Sposito had been drinking with his friends that night at several bars around the New London area.

Witnesses said he was on his way home after leaving a friend’s house when the crash happened.

“After he left his house, he was on his way home and he hit ‘something’ near Connecticut College. Sposito continued to tell witness #2 that he thought he hit a deer, so he slowed down and looked in his rear view mirror and when he didn’t see anything he continued traveling home,” the arrest warrant said.

Police found the rented 2015 Chrysler 200 parked at a home the next morning, with damage on the front.

The warrant said Sposito visited a friend after the crash, and realized that he didn’t hit a deer.

“She stated she then observed Sposito checking the internet/news links on his cellular phone, at which she inquired as to what he was doing. At this time, Sposito told the witness #4 I think I hit a person,” the arrest warrant said.

Police said Sposito told the witness he found a backpack strap on his windshield, which later police identified as the one Ashraf was wearing that night.

Investigators impounded the vehicle the morning after the crash.

The arrest warrant also said Sposito spent the night with a friend and then asked her to stay inside so police wouldn’t question her.

“Witness #4 stated that she woke up and Sposito entered the room telling her that she couldn’t leave because about 10 to 12 investigators and cops were outside his house," the arrest warrant said.

Sposito is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge, misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, tampering with a witness, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 4.

