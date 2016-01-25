Child uses tablet to save mom's life

Four-year-old Chadwick DePew loves using tablets-- mainly to play games.

However, one instance of his mother's health complications last week gave that tablet a whole new purpose.

Chadwick's mom was diagnosed with type one diabetes when she was 6 years old.

The disease causes serious threats when her blood sugar gets too low.

“I was talking to my mom on the cell phone and, she heard me starting to slur my speech and I started feeling a little sleepy,” said Alice DePew.

Soon after that, she went unconscious.

Alice's mother, who was in North Carolina, called Alice's husband Stanley, who was working at the time.

Stanley tried calling the house phone, and got no answer. That's when he called the tablet and Chadwick answered it.

Chadwick's dad told him to answer the door when 9-1-1 arrived, and Chadwick did just that.

"I think that him using the tablet is the reason why she's still with us today. I had no idea he knew how to unlock the tablet to even get on Facetime. That was the first time ever,” said Stanley DePew.

A common complaint of touch-screen technologies like tablets and smartphones is that today's youth are getting too attached to them.

However, in this instance, a child's proficiency in technology saved his mother's life

"He realized what was going on and that he could get help from his daddy,” Alice DePew said.

"This is a scary situation in general and it just puts me a little bit more at ease know that if something were to happen, at least I can rely on my son,” Stanley DePew added.

This is not the first time Alice has experienced an incident due to low blood sugar, but it is the first time it happened when she was alone with the children.

