Bloomfield residents speak out against water-bottling facility

Hundreds of people in Bloomfield attended a meeting on Monday night regarding plans for a water-bottling plant.

California-based Niagara Bottling is set to build a 443,000 square foot facility on Woodland Avenue.

On Monday night, people packed into Bloomfield Town Hall, filling three overflow rooms, to speak out against it.

Protestors said Niagara, and The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) were invited to the meeting but did not show up.

If construction continues as planned, the $73 million plant could be open by mid-November.

