Fire destroys Bethany home

A house fire in Bethany continued to smolder on Tuesday morning.

Several fire departments were called to battle the fire on Northrup Road.

The road is closed at Fairwood Road.

Firefighters said the fire destroyed the single-family home.

As of 5:30 a.m., it continued to burn.

Crews said no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

They said a neighbor dialed 911 around 2:30 a.m. to first report it.

By the time firefighters arrived, they said the home was completely engulfed in flames.

They said there were no hydrants in the area, so portable ponds had to be set up for the fight. By then, however, it was too late to save the home.

"Luckily there was no footprints [and] no tire tracks," said Chief Bob McSherry, Bethany Fire Department. "It seems like the house is not being lived in at this time."

The town's fire marshal and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause.

Crews said they expected to clear the scene later in the morning.

