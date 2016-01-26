Meriden middle school online threat appears to be part of national scare

A potential threat posted online prompted an investigation at a middle school in Meriden.

Superintendent Mark Benigni said the threat referencing Lincoln Middle School appears to be part of a larger scare that's been circulating nationally.

Police said they were made aware of the threat around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Benigni said Mayor Kevin Scarpati sent out an internal note about the threat, which was originally sent to a Lincoln school in Tallahassee, FL. However, the threat went viral and impacted other Lincoln schools as a result.

Police said the Leon County Sheriff's Department in Florida confirmed that it was investigating the threat since it originated there.

A parent of a Meriden Lincoln school student told Eyewitness News that the message made the rounds on Monday night on the social media app "Kik." It reportedly said an attack would begin when school started or around lunch time.

Police said it was also posted to Facebook.

A screen grab on the Kik app showed that the threat targeted black and white students.

"This is a announcement for all [Lincoln students]," the threat read. "Your all in danger if you come to school tomorrow. I will be coming to your school with a handgun in my backpack ready to shoot. So if you coming to school watch your back cause I have 3 other accomplices with me."

Officials said the threat came after a series of similar incidents in several other states.

According to police in Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Missouri, online threats were posted against several schools. All of the threats warned of a shootout.

In Meriden, police said officers will be stationed at the school on Tuesday as a precaution.

They said at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the threat was specifically directed toward Meriden's Lincoln Middle School.

