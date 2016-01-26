Round of showers possible this afternoon

After a range of temperatures created potential black ice in the morning, the state could see a round of showers by Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said one round already worked its way through from the west, but fell apart before reaching the Interstate 91 corridor.

"Another round of showers will be possible later [Tuesday] evening as a cold front moves through the region," Dixon said. "Before it arrives, temperatures will be quite mild with many towns topping out well into the mid-40s."

Some towns could reach 50 degrees.

Meteorologist Scot Haney called Tuesday morning's temperatures "wacky." They ranged from 15 in Tolland to 41 in Groton.

"There [were] pockets of cold air trapped in place," Haney explained.

Highs for the rest of Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid 40s.

"It's going to be mild [Tuesday]," Haney said. "You're going to love [Tuesday]."

In the wake of a cold front, cold air will lag behind for Wednesday.

"While it won't be as warm as [Tuesday], highs will still be near 40," Dixon said.

For Thursday and Friday, highs return to the 30s.

At the same time, an ocean storm will be developing to the south of Connecticut and move northeast.

"As of right now, the track remains far enough offshore that we shouldn't see any major impact here in CT," Dixon said. "If anything, the Cape and Islands may see some snow Thursday night into Friday."

