Mother accused of threatening daycare set to face a judge

A mother accused of threatening to blow up a daycare in Hebron is on the docket to face a judge on Tuesday.

Kristy Ellison, 36, is scheduled to make a pre-trial appearance in Rockville Superior Court.

State police said Ellison not only made the bomb threat last month, she also referenced shooting up the Discovery Learning Center on Pendleton Drive.

Troopers said she was upset over an administrative issue and made the remarks during a conversation with several of the center's employees.

Ellison eventually turned herself in to state police.

She was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Ellison's friends called her a great mother with several children who just became a little too emotional.

