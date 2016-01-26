Police seek Southington wine shop robber

A man robbed a wine shop in Southington Monday night and police hope the public can help track him down.

Police said they responded to a panic alarm at the Colonial Wine and Spirits Shop on Berlin Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

They said a man entered the store, showed a black handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The amount of cash that was taken is unknown.

K9 units were called in to track the suspect, but they couldn't find him.

The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 20 and 25 with a slender build. He weighed about 150 pounds, stood between 5'7" and 6" tall. He wore blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a Carolina Panthers hat. He also had on a black ski mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1667 or email Det. Adam Tillotson at atillotson@southingtonpolice.org.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.