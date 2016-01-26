Argument over juice leaves teen with serious injuries in Hamden

An argument over juice allegedly led to the attack of a teenage girl in Hamden, according to police.

Officers said they arrested De'Shawn Fuller, 20, after they said his sister was seriously injured during a domestic dispute.

The said they were called to a home on Gorham Avenue on Jan. 5.

A parent called to report that her daughter had been seriously hurt in a verbal disagreement over juice. The caller said Fuller threw his sister against an entertainment center inside the home.

She had to be hospitalized.

An arrest warrant application was recently approved.

Police said they arrested Fuller at a Bear Path Road home on Monday.

He was charged with risk of injury to a minor, threatening, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police said he was detained on a court-ordered bond $15,000.

He's scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday in Meriden.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.