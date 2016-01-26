Man arrested for stabbing woman in Ledyard

State police in Ledyard said they arrested a man for stabbing a woman at a home.

Alec Chattin, 19, faces criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and second-degree assault charges.

Troopers said they were called to the home on Country Club Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a female victim with stab wounds to her head, arm and hand.

Chattin was arrested without incident at the scene. A motive for the incident was not released.

The victim was transported to Ledyard Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattin continues to be held on a $150,000 bond, according to state police. He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

