Woman nearly killed by gunfire in Bristol

Bullets rip through the bedroom where a Bristol mother was sleeping. (WFSB)

A Bristol mother was almost killed on Monday night when police said someone shot up her house while she was sleeping.

Several shots penetrated a multi-family home on Conlon Street just before 10 p.m., according to police.

Police said the bullets ripped through the bedroom where a Bristol mother was sleeping.

“That's where my face was," said the victim, who was only identified as Kim. "It just missed me.”

At least a half dozen piercing through her walls.

“Just looking at the wall bothers me,” Kim said.

The hail of bullets seemingly targeted her home.

“If Javan wasn't here, I would've still be on that bed while the bullets were coming,” Kim said.

As soon as her son Javan DelValle heard the shots, Kim said he got her to the ground and shielded her.

“I put her on the floor, made sure she was alright. Because where the bullets were at, it hit her pillow,” DelValle said.

Bullets rip through the bedroom where a Bristol mother was sleeping. Look at the pillow. What a close call. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/ixYcrKbz9d — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 26, 2016

Inches from being a victim, the bullet ripped the stuffing out of the pillow where she rested her head.

“That's when I saw the holes in the wall and the bullets were in my pillows,” Kim said. “The police took the pillows.”

The family said their street is not prone to violence. Kim, who is a bus driver who works with kids, said she doesn't have any enemies. Her son is just grateful his mother is OK.

“A lot of people know me and my mom, so hopefully someone will come out and say something, because this is no joke,” DelValle said. “It hit my mother's pillow.”

“The police officer said there was a legion of angels in this bedroom watching over me,” Kim said.

No one was hurt, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

