Whole Foods recalls frozen pizzas

Whole Foods is recalling two kinds of frozen pepperoni pizzas due to a mislabeling issue.

Th U.S Department of Agriculture said the labels state the pizzas contain uncured beef pepperoni. However, they instead contain uncured pork pepperoni.

The department said it could cause a problem for people who have an intolerance for pork.

The pizzas include 10 oz packages of Whole Foods Markets Pizza, Pepperoni, 8" as well as the Whole Foods Markets, Pizza, Pepperoni, 12" variety.

Both include the establishment number "EST. 20234" and have sell-by dates of Jan. 12, 2015 through Jan. 30, 2016.

The items were sold in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

The department said there have been no reports of adverse reactions to eating the pizzas.

The products can be returned to the stores.

For more information, call (512) 477-5566 ext. 20060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday central standard time.

Customers can also learn more here.

