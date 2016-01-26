State's largest teachers' union challenges evaluation system

The largest teachers' union in Connecticut is calling for the state to end the correlation between students' standardized test scores and teachers' job performance.

Connecticut Education Association officials stated their case to eliminate the practice of reflecting scores on teacher evaluations at a press conference Monday in the Legislative Office Building.

The state Board of Education approved a new teacher evaluation system including test scores four years ago. The scores counted for almost a quarter of a teacher's review in the grades where the test was administered.

A two-year federal waiver on using the scores during evaluations is currently in effect after Connecticut recently switched to a new standardized test.

The recently passed federal Every Student Succeeds Act permits states to choose whether or not to link scores to evaluations.

