Police release 911 calls from CT Sen. Maynard's crash

State Sen. Andrew Maynard is recovering from injuries suffered in the crash earlier this month.

The Waterford Police Department is expected to interview a Connecticut senator, who was involved in a serious car crash earlier this month.

Andrew Maynard is recovering from serious injuries after his car went off Route 32 in Waterford around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

There are conflicting reports of the crash. Police originally heard that the incident was a single-car cash, however it was stated that Maynard’s car collided with another vehicle. Eyewitness News has learned Maynard may have been going in the wrong direction.

On Tuesday, the 911 calls in the incident were released by police.

Caller: There’s a car accident on Route 32 Southbound. A car went over the divider into the oncoming traffic and went across and off the road.

911 dispatcher: You said you were southbound?

Caller: They were going southbound, yes.

911 dispatcher: Can you see if anybody is hurt?

The caller told police that they were looking in their rear view mirror and the driver “actually went across the divider, hit another car and went down the ditch.”

“So I’m assuming yes, there’s probably injuries,” the caller states in the 911 call.

Maynard fell from a balcony at his Stonington home nearly 18 months ago. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in rehab for months.

Maynard was working at the State Capitol and has been driving for months. Maynard is serving his fifth term and needs to complete it in order to get full medical benefits.

His attorney Robert Reardon recently told Eyewitness News Maynard feels well.

At this point, no charges have been made in the crash. Waterford Police Lt. David Burton said they “are still following up with information regarding the accident.”

Anyone with any information about the crash should call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.

