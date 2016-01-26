Middletown bank robbery suspect threatens to slash own throat

A man is accused of robbing a bank in Middletown and threatened to slash his own throat after he was caught.

Police said 45-year-old Brian Gallagher entered the Liberty Bank on Main Street on Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

He asked a bank teller for $50 and $100 bills, according to police. The teller did so and handed the suspect a bundle of cash.

His image was captured by surveillance cameras, which allowed officers to quickly identify him.

Gallagher left the bank and headed west on Court Street when a dye pack exploded less than 150 feet from the bank's side entrance.

Police said the suspect then threw the money and dye pack in a snow pile.

An officer who said he'd dealt with Gallagher before contacted him and learned Gallagher was headed to a bridge.

The suspect was located on a bridge near North Main Street and Hartford Avenue. Police said at that point,Gallagher pulled out a pocket knife and held it to his own throat.

When told to put the knife down, Gallagher allegedly told officers to "shoot me."

One of the responding officers fired a stun charge at the suspect. Gallagher was hit and suffered a cut to his neck because of how he was holding the knife, police said.

Gallagher was transported to Middlesex Hospital, and later Hartford Hospital, for treatment.

After being released, Gallagher allegedly gave a detailed confession to officers at Middletown police headquarters. Police said they also had a coat and t-shirt belonging to Gallagher that were smeared in dye.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.