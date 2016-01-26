PD: Man sexually assaults 13-year-old girl after he meets her through Kik

A Colorado man was arrested after New London police said he used a social media to sexual assault a 13-year-old girl.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 29, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor on Monday.

Smith’s arrest comes after a missing 13-year-old girl from Preston was located at the New London Holiday Inn on Governor Winthrop Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m.

The unidentified 13-year-old girl went missing on Monday night. A Sliver Alert was issued to surrounding police departments until she was located at New London Holiday Inn.

"State police had put her as missing several hours earlier from the town of Preston," New London Deputy Chief Peter Reichard said.

The unidentified 13-year-old girl was found with Smith, who police said had traveled from Aurora, Co. to meet with her. Smith met the girl through the social media app Kik for weeks.The app allows you to hide your identity, but police said Smith knew he was speaking with a juvenile.

"This is actually taking the initiative to travel half way across the nation to engage in some kind of sexual activity with someone that they know his under age and this is predatory,"Reichard said. "He looks as though he may be a pedofile."

Police said Smith traveled five days on a bus from Colorado. Then took a taxi to her Preston home.

She sneaked out of her bedroom window to meet him. The two planned to go back to his home state together, but missed their bus in New London and decided to book a room at New London Holiday Inn.

During their investigation, police learned that Smith and the girl “engaged in sexual contact.”

Smith was arraigned at New London Superior Court on Tuesday. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or through the New London Tips 411 system. All tips will be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.