CT football fans could pay record prices to see Super Bowl 50

There are plenty of Super Bowl 50 tickets available for Connecticut residents. (WFSB)

Even though Patriots didn’t advance, New England football fans wanting to head Super Bowl 50 are in luck because some tickets are still available.

Super Bowl 50 will pit the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos. The game can be seen on CBS.

Not everyone was devastated when the Broncos defeated the Patriots last weekend. John Mezzio from Newington said he is a Denver fan and has the cell phone case to prove it.

“I grew up loving John Elway as a kid and it stuck with me ever since,” Mezzio, who was at the Arch II Sports Bar in Rocky Hill on Tuesday. “And I just stayed a Broncos fan my whole life."

But, even a Broncos fan such as Mezzio isn't sure he'd pony up what it would take to watch Super Bowl 50 live.

However, those tickets could be headed to record prices, according to CNN Money.

According to Connecticut-based Ticket Network, there are plenty of seats for the Feb. 7 football game. But the average price for a seat, as of Tuesday afternoon, is $6,300.

"You know, with Denver being back in the Super Bowl and having not been there in a long time, there's a whole new generation of Denver fans,” Jay Mullarkey, who is the vice president with Ticket Network in South Windsor, said. ”With Carolina being in the Super Bowl and having not been there in a long time, there's a whole new generation of Carolina fans. So yes, people will be going to the Super Bowl for the first time."

Ticket Network is an online marketplace where they sell all kinds of tickets and right now, Mullarkey said it's all about football. However, he also advised patrons, “if you buy, buy smart.”

"You either buy from the box office, buy from the secure online marketplace,” Mullarkey said.

He added that people should use their credit card, don't use a debit card or money.

“Those types of things are very important,” Mullarkey said.

Mullarkey recommended using a service such as Ticket Network where they guarantee tickets and you don't get scammed.

Fans such as Mezzio said they would love to go for the experience. But Mezzio admitted it's a lot of money for what will certainly be a stressful game.

"I think it'll be a really close game,” Mezzio said. “I really hope Denver pulls it out but Carolina looks really tough, so it's gonna be very difficult."

Tickets will likely be available until game day. But Mullarkey said the longer you wait, the more you'll pay.

