Crash closes southbound side of Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven

The southbound side of Wilbur Cross Parkway is closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Route 15, which is also known as Wilbur Cross Parkway, is closed on the southbound side between Exits 60 and 59. 

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The highway reopened around 4:30 p.m. 

There is no word on injuries. Life Star medical helicopter was initially called to the scene, but was canceled. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

