Crash closes southbound side of Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven

The southbound side of Wilbur Cross Parkway is closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Route 15, which is also known as Wilbur Cross Parkway, is closed on the southbound side between Exits 60 and 59.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The highway reopened around 4:30 p.m.

#CTtraffic: UPDATE Route 15 south, south of X59 LEFT LANE OPEN — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 26, 2016

There is no word on injuries. Life Star medical helicopter was initially called to the scene, but was canceled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To check traffic in your area, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.