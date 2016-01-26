DeLauro comments on Dole salad recall

Packaged salads under the brand names Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar and President's Choice should be thrown away because they could be tainted with listeria. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

One member of the Connecticut Delegation expressed her concerns after thousands of bags of vegetables are now under a voluntary recall.

The salads were sold under the brands Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar and President's Choice.

The recall started last Friday because of listeria outbreak. The recall impacted packaged salads sold in Connecticut.

“I'm actually trying to influence my kids to eat healthier,” shopper Chuck Gardon said.

Dole fresh vegetables suspended operations at its Springfield, Ohio plant because of fears the salads produced there could have listeria. West Side Market in Rocky Hill had no choice but to pull the product.

“Saturday morning, we had new product that came in that was a different brand,” Chris Romeo with the West Side Market said. “We brought in an item called Fresh Express.”

U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro expressed her concern about the recall.

“First, we have the situation Chitpole and Nirovirus and E. coli,” DeLauro said. “Now, we have Dole and Listeria in packaged salad.”

The outbreak has covered six states and the salads were sold in 23 states. Twelve people have been hospitalized, one person has died. DeLauro said this latest outbreak highlights the need for congress to strengthening the food supply.

“I think the direction we need to go in is a single food safety agency. Remember this is preventable,” DeLauro said. “And today we have no federal agency that has the sole responsibility for dealing with food safety.”

Salads linked to the outbreak have been found across the nation. For more info on what you can do, click here: https://t.co/aJ8yKGzd5v — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 26, 2016

If think you have purchased the tainted salad, DeLauro said she has this advice

“They should wash the refrigerator drawer that the salad was in very thoroughly,” DeLauro said.

Just finished talking to @WFSBnews re. the latest on the Dole Listeria outbreak. Learn more: https://t.co/fdjyhy4evW pic.twitter.com/EwpVSemO9i — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 26, 2016

For shoppers, this latest outbreak won’t turn them off.

“I'm not going to stop eating it because of it,” Gardon said.

If you think you purchased the tainted salad, you can take it back to the store for a full refund.

To learn more about this recall, click here.

