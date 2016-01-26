Hartford basketball team trying to raise money

Weaver High School is under renovation and basketball team needs a place to play. (WFSB)

While Weaver High School is under construction, some children in Hartford don't have a home court to practice on.

Their parents told Eyewitness News they also don't have the necessary equipment.

Weaver High School is going through a $100 million renovation. Crews were out on Tuesday working on the school, but the basketball team that represents this school could really use your help.

"It was just a wonderful feeling, especially for them," parent Tamara Roberts said.



For Roberts16-year-old son going to the state championship as a member of the Weaver high school basketball team was a dream come true. But, getting there wasn't easy.

"They actually practice at Classical, which is a small gym," Roberts said. "They manage."

Their temporary home facility is over at Classical Magnet School. Unlike most high school sports programs in Connecticut, Weaver no longer has a home court. That means no home banners.

"There are 9 home games this year that they'll be playing," pastor AJ Johnson, who is a community activist, said. "And there's nothing like having a home team advantage of being in your space."

In the meantime of the renovation, the team's cheerleaders are forced to find their own way to support weaver. The team also lacks windbreakers and varsity jackets according to Roberts. So a friend of the team's started a GoFundMe page.

"The money will be used for windbreakers," Johnson said. "The money will be used for varsity jackets."

The team is trying to raise $2,500. So far they've raised about $1,500.

"It would mean a lot," Roberts said. "They can beat all odds. They can do anything they put their mind too."

The school is scheduled to reopen in August of 2018

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.