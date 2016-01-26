Hartford firefighter injured in deadly fire returns to work

A Hartford firefighter injured while battling a fire that killed one of his fellow firefighters has returned to work.

Jason Martinez returned to full duty on Tuesday.

Martinez suffered serious burns in the same fire that killed Firefighter Kevin Bell back in October of 2014.

The fire broke out at a home on Blue Hills Avenue.

Martinez released a statement that said “I feel 100 percent and am going back to the job I love doing. I hope this experience will prevent other departments and firefighters from suffering a similar tragedy.”

