Sherman Avenue closed in Hamden following overnight crash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police closed Sherman Avenue in Hamden to clean up and investigate an overnight crash.

They said the road was closed between Corporate Ridge and Rocky Top.

A car slapped into a pole in the area.

Police urged drivers to take Shephard Avenue as a detour.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

