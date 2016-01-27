Sherman Avenue closed in Hamden following overnight crash

Police closed Sherman Avenue in Hamden to clean up and investigate an overnight crash.
They said the road was closed between Corporate Ridge and Rocky Top.
A car slapped into a pole in the area.
Police urged drivers to take Shephard Avenue as a detour.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
