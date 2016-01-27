Lebanon woman reunited with long lost homeless brother

Michael Fiore was put back into contact with his long lost sister with the help of Miracle Messages. (YouTube photo)

A Lebanon woman’s search for her long lost brother came to an end with tears of joy.

Angel Evans and Michael Fiore credited a charity and technology for bringing them back together.

They said they were separated by more than 3,000 miles, but the distance was only part of the obstacle.

They said they always hopes they would see each other again, but they never could have imagined the way it happened.

“It feels like my heart’s going to jump out of my skin,” Angel Evans exclusively told Eyewitness News.

Evans said she was nervous because of Fiore, who suffers from cerebral palsy. She said he’s been living on the streets for the last four years.

“I thought maybe he was not alive,” she said.

However, Tuesday night she was nervous for a good reason.

"I actually just want to send it out to my family and send it out to my sisters and just let them know that I’m ok,” Fiore said.

On Monday, Evan said she received a YouTube message from Fiore.

It was recorded by a nonprofit group called Miracle Messages, which reunites homeless men and women with their families.

She immediately recorded a response from her Lebanon home and uploaded it.

“Hi Michael,” her message said. “I just saw your video on YouTube, Miracle Messages just call me. We are so happy to hear from you!"

Miracle Messages set up Fiore, who has been living on the streets of San Francisco, with a phone to call his sister.

Evans said she couldn’t wait.

"That's what made it even more special,” she said. “He does want to talk to us.”

The nonprofit had a camera rolling as Fiore called his sister using the iPhone smartphone app FaceTime.

“We've been so worried,” Evans told her brother. “I'm ok. I love you. Just take it easy."

By the end of the call, everything that had happened over the last four years appeared to have faded away.

Afterward, Eyewitness News spoke with Evans and Fiore through FaceTime. They both called the reunion a turning point.

"The relief of knowing first of all that he's ok and I heard his voice and he was happy to hear from me,” Evans said. “[It] made me feel good.”

"I’m very grateful and things happen for a reason and I just can't believe this all came together like this,” Fiore said.

Evans said her family had desperately tried to track Fiore down over the last four years.

She and her brother are already planning a reunion as soon as possible.

