Report of a man with a gun sends Bridgeport tech school into lockdown

A report about a man with a suspected gun in Bridgeport sent a tech school into lockdown on Wednesday.

The incident put the Bullard-Havens Technical High School in lockdown, according to state police.

However, it was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

A neighbor reported that the man with what looked to be a sliver gun was on Palisade Avenue attempting to kick in a door.

Police were called and the suspect fled on foot through the parking area of Bullard-Havens.

He was described as standing 6' tall and having dreadlocks.

Police continue to investigate.

