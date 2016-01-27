Man arrested for 'flashing' gun in New London

Police in New London said they arrested a man after receiving complaints that he was armed and "flashing" a handgun.

They said Ulpiano Lugo, 35, was allegedly near the Nowhere Cafe on Colman Street early Wednesday morning, where the incident took place.

A 911 caller was able to provide police with Lugo's description.

When officers arrived, they said they found him abruptly walking over to a neighboring Aaron's Rental lot, where he waited by a parked van.

They were able to detain him and locate a .22 caliber handgun on the rear bumper of the van.

They learned that Lugo is a convicted felon.

He was charged with criminal possession of a handgun, carrying a pistol without a permit, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Police said Lugo was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.