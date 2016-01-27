Wrong way drunk driver accused of ramming state police cruisers

Thomas Plesz is accused of drunk driving on the wrong side of the highway and intentionally ramming state police cruisers. (State police photo)

A man from Fairfield is accused of drunk driving on the wrong side of the highway and intentionally ramming state police cruisers when troopers tried to stop him.

A number of 911 calls first alerted state police to the escapade of Thomas Plesz, 55, on Route 8 just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Callers reported that a pickup truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes between exits 11 and 12 in Shelton.

Troopers moved to intercept the truck, but Plesz took off at a high rate of speed and continued in the wrong direction.

Several attempts were made to slow and stop Plesz, but he maneuvered around troopers.

Seymour police said they deployed stop sticks near exit 21, which Plesz struck. However, he continued on two rims at about 60 mph.

Before exit 38 in Thomaston, troopers said one cruiser was positioned in a left lane to try and slow Plesz. However, the trooper said Plesz maneuvered into the lane and intentionally struck the cruiser.

Plesz struck another cruiser just north of the exit, but this time he came to a final rest.

Troopers charged him with reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, drunk driving, driving the wrong way, interfering with police, assault on an officer and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Wednesday.

"He has no criminal record. These are just allegations that happened. I've been provided no warrant, the report says there are some recordings, I haven't been provided any of that," said Deputy Assistant Public Defender Diana Gomez.

She added that the breathalyzer sample officers took was taken two hours after the alleged incident started, and his BAC was 0.04.

