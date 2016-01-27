UConn to raise ticket prices to pay for new athletic fields

UConn is planning to charge fans more for basketball and football tickets to fund the construction of new soccer, baseball and softball stadiums.

Scott Jordan, the school's chief financial officer, told trustees Wednesday that a surcharge of between $1 and $5 would be added to all athletic tickets to help raise the estimated $46 million to build the new facilities.

The school says the UConn Foundation expects it can only raise about $25 million toward that goal.

Jordan says the rest would be bonded, and paid back through the revenue generated by the ticket surcharge, which he estimates would bring in about $1.5 million a year.

Details of the plan, which will need board approval, have not been worked out. Jordan says the surcharge would not be applied to student tickets.

