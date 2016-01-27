Lake Compounce fined for workplace violations

A popular Connecticut amusement park is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for workplace violations.

Lake Compounce was cited for 18 serious violations, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA officials said the park exposed some workers to hazardous chemicals while they were painting, and did not provide proper protective equipment.

They said employees were also exposed to serious burn and fire hazards.

The violations carry $70,000 in fines.

In a statement, park officials said “Lake Compounce is currently working with OSHA to address a number of concerns raised by their recent visit to the park, and as such, we feel it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the citation. At Lake Compounce, we care deeply for our employees, and safety is always our #1 concern for both our team members and our guests. As a large amusement park operation, we have an exceptional safety record. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with OSHA and hope to reach an amicable resolution, with employee safety always being the first concern.”

