PD: 2 men stole woman's wallet while at Evergreen Walk

South Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of stealing a woman’s credit card.

Police said the two suspects allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while she was at a restaurant at Evergreen Walk on Buckland Road.

The men reportedly used her credit card at a nearby retail store and charged about $5,800 to it.

They purchased gift cards and pre-paid cell phone cards.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-644-2551.

