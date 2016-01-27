Action movie being filmed at Cromwell bar

Cromwell got the Hollywood treatment this week as an action movie is being filmed at the Red Zone bar.

The bar was transformed into a full-fledged movie set for the new film called “House Rules.”

“I've never been on a movie scene before. It’s interesting to see how they can block everything out and transform something that I have into something what they need,” said bar owner Dawn Walden.

Cromwell native David Gere is the reason the movie is happening in Connecticut. Not only is Gere from Cromwell, but he used to go to the Red Zone bar and said that is just part of the experience the movie has brought.

“I always had dreams and aspirations of certainly bringing a movie back here, so I couldn't be happier,” Gere said.

Newcomer Jamie Nocher said he is happy to be going from commercials to a lead role as the main fighter in the film.

In the movie, Nocher gets into a bar fight with a group of people, which includes tough guys like Chuck Zito.

“I'm playing myself basically, I'm playing a guy named Dominick who is a fighter, who has a little fighting experience,” Zito said.

The bar owner in the film is Vincent Pastore, famous for his role in The Sopranos, who said he knows a thing or two about bartending.

“In real life, before I was an actor, I was a bar owner for about 25 years so I kind of know what I'm doing here,” Pastore said.

Walden said he is amazed by all of it, and said she only has one request for the mini army of directors and actors inside her bar. “As long as it’s back to what it looked like before they came, it’s a success,” she said.

Once complete, Gere expects the movie to be available on Netflix and in Walmart stores.

