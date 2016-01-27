One solider with the 192nd Military Police Battalion reunites with a family member on Wednesday. (WFSB)

More than 50 soldiers from the 192nd Military Police Battalion came back from a nine month deployment in Cuba. (WFSB)

An Army National Guard unit returned home on Wednesday after serving at Guantanamo Bay.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus Martin, commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said more than 50 soldiers from the 192nd Military Police Battalion came back from a nine month deployment in Cuba.

Their mission was part of Operation Enduring Freedom, the National Guard reported.

"The success of the 192nd Military Police was built upon a set of skills honed right here in Connecticut, thanks to the commitment of the men and

women who answered the nation's call," Martin said in a statement. "We are very proud of everything the unit accomplished while mobilized to Cuba."

A lot happened while the crew was gone, like baby Kensington being born.

"We are planning a Christmas on Sunday. We are going to have our own Christmas. She left the tree up, even though all the needles will fall off," said Benjamin Hull, who serves in the CT National Guard.

"They sign up for this and they prepare for it and the training is unbelievable. It's always good to get them home and get them home safely," said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

It was Staff Sgt. Jason Halbach's second time being deployed, and his wife Victoria said she's hoping to keep him home for a while. He said the first thing he wanted to do was go out to eat.

The battalion is commanded by Lt. Col. Paul Deal of Hampton. He departed the state alongside the 143rd Regional Support Group in March.

The soldiers were reunited with their families at the National Guard's Windsor Locks Army Aviation Readiness Center.

