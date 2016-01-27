Windsor gunshot victim identified by police; shooting remains under investigation

Officers gathered evidence in a shopping plaza in WIndsor on Monday afternoon. (WFSB)

Police have identified the man, who was shot in Windsor, but ended up in East Hartford restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Police said 22-year-old Terry Winborne, of Hartford, was shot in a shopping center in the 500 block of Windsor Avenue near the Hartford town line on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear how, but Winborne ended up inside the Village Pizza on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford around 1:30 p.m.

Patrons and workers noticed that Winborne had two gunshot wounds to his upper chest area and was groaning.

"He said he got shot," eyewitness Mustafa Marave previously told Eyewitness News.

However, a patron was able to tend to his wounds and took him outside where coincidentally, an East Hartford officer was parked.

Winborne was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was treated and released on Monday.

Police said a white or silver sedan and a dark-colored sedan were seen leaving the shopping plaza before police arrived on the scene. Police said the vehicles were headed in a southbound direction.

Police did not release any new details about the case and it is “an on-going active criminal investigation.”

Police previously told Eyewitness News Winborne is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.