Breakfast gets sweeter at Chips in Wethersfield

On Wednesday, the Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad cooked up quite the treat for patrons at one Connecticut eatery.

The squad served up some surprises at Chip’s Family Restaurant in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

“Your money is no good here. We’re going to pay for your bill,” said Nicole Nalepa to patrons on Wednesday.

Selena Kellier of Bloomfield was moved to tears.

“You have to be emotional when somebody's going to come up to you all of a sudden and says they're going to pay for your breakfast,” she said.

Kellier’s birthday is also coming up, so the squad set her up with a gift card.

