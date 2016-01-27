Police documents reveal new details of New London sex assault

New details are being released after a man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in New London.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 29, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor on Monday.

Smith’s arrest comes after a missing 13-year-old girl from Preston was located at the New London Holiday Inn on Governor Winthrop Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m.

The 13-year-old girl went missing on Monday night. A Sliver Alert was issued to surrounding police departments until she was located at New London Holiday Inn.

The teen was found with Smith, who police said had traveled from Aurora, Co. to meet with her.

Smith met the girl through the social media app Kik for weeks.

The app allows you to hide your identity, but police said Smith knew he was speaking with a juvenile.

According to police documents, Smith reportedly posted on the app that he was looking to meet a female, and he had posted his name, age and location.

The teen reportedly responded to the post, and the two exchanged photos.

The report says Smith and the teen would have phone conversations for 12 hours at a time, every day, for three weeks. They also used to Skype.

Smith reportedly told police he would call the teen “my kitten” and she would call him “daddy.” He told police the two fell in love, and that they wanted to have a relationship.

Documents say the teen told Smith she wanted him to come to Connecticut to get her.

Smith said the plan, according to documents, was that the teen would go back to Colorado and be enrolled in a school. Smith was reportedly going to take guardianship over the teen, and they planned on getting married once she graduated from high school.

Smith traveled to Connecticut, took a cab to the victim’s home, and the two went to the New London bus station.

While at the bus station, Smith gave the victim two gifts—a blue teddy bear and a purple diamond cat collar for her to wear, documents said.

They missed their bus, and they got a hotel room at the Holiday Inn where police said the two reportedly had sexual intercourse. The teen reportedly told Smith to stop and he complied, documents said.

Smith was arraigned at New London Superior Court on Tuesday. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

