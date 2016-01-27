PD: 3 students arrested for sexting incident at Newtown High School

Police are investigating a sexting scandal involving dozens of Newtown High School students.

Three teenagers are facing child pornography charges and 20 more were referred to a review board after the incident.

The police investigation started in March 2015 after the school resource officer determined that there were sexually explicit images and videos being circulating between students.

Police learned that unidentified boys and girls "created sexually explicit images and videos of themselves." The videos and pictures were sent to other students through social media apps such as Snapchat, Facetime, iMessage and KiK as well as texts.

Those images and videos were then shared with other students, who police said were not the intended audience. Police also learned that some of the images and videos were sold for money.

Police said none of the pictures or videos were not created at school. However, the school administration did learn about the scandal.

After a six month investigation, police determined that 50 Newtown High School students were involved with the sexting incident.

Twenty of those students will meet with the community-based town's juvenile review board, which is made up of community leaders and will determine the punishments for those involved in the sexting scandal. Those students could face “community-based consequences, typically some sort of community service.”

The students must complete it or will be charged criminally as well.

