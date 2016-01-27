Customers left hanging after CT pellet company files for bankruptcy

These cold temperatures may have you turning up the heat, but residents in one town said they can’t do that because of what the power company isn’t doing.

These cold temperatures may have you turning up the heat, but residents in one town said they can’t do that because of what the power company isn’t doing.

Customers of a wood pellet distributor in eastern Connecticut are very upset after losing thousands on a product they never received.

Three customers of one pellet distributor in North Grosvenordale have filed complaints to the attorney general’s office after paying for pellets they haven’t received.

Dozens of customers told Eyewitness News they failed wood pellets from Wilsonville Power LLC and now, that supply distributor in northeast Connecticut has filed for bankruptcy protection.

There's not much legal recourse for the 174 known creditors, 57 who are Connecticut customers. The rest are from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Some customers are out a few dollars while others including suppliers are out thousands. According to the chapter 7 bankruptcy document obtained on Wednesday by Eyewitness News.

While a legal battle looms ahead for Wilsonville, the state attorney general's office and consumer protection continue their probe.

Mike Fasshauer was one of 174 creditors, who was notified Tuesday that the wood pellet supply company he gave money to last October for 3 tons of pellets has gone belly up.

Wilsonville Power LLC, which is owned by an Alan W. Meisler, filed last Thursday for chapter 7 federal bankruptcy protection.

"It's on record we filed complaints back in November,” Fasshauer said. “He just as of the 21st filed for Bankruptcy."

According to the court paperwork, Meisler owes $157,000.

“Our daughter-in-laws father bought 15 tons. I think he got four,” Roger Duquette said.

Wilsonville Power used to be on Riverside Drive in North Grosvenordale. In November, they stopped answering the phone and then last month the signs were gone.

On Wednesday, the state attorney general's office confirmed they are investigating the case and encourage any consumers who believe they are owed product or a refund from Wilsonville Power LLC to file a complaint with their office.

According to the bankruptcy court chapter 7 “means that creditors generally may not take action to collect debts from the debtor or the debtors’ property."

Eyewitness News asked attorney Marty Weiss if there was recourse for the victims.

"If they feel this was a fraud, they can petition the Bankruptcy court. They have 60 days for the first notice of creditors,” Weiss said. “So they need to pay particular attention to the mail and if the mail comes in saying there is a meeting in Hartford with the Bankruptcy court and they're listed as a creditor, they need to go there."

"We just shelled out thousands of dollars and now we got to get an attorney to try and stop this guy from getting away with this again,” Fasshauer said. “Pardon the pun, but it's Highway Robbery."

A meeting for the creditors, who filed a complaint is now scheduled for Feb. 17 in the federal building in Hartford.

