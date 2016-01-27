Father spreads message about fire safety after daughter's death

A Connecticut father who lost his daughter in a fire is working to change the way smoke detectors are labeled.

Jeff Block lost his daughter, and two of her roommates, to an off-campus fire at Marist College four years ago.

Block has made it his mission to educate the public about fire safety.

“Everyone told me the smoke detectors went off, but when did they go off? When the house burst into flames? Or when there was a smoldering fire in the house where it was" Block said.

There are two types of smoke detectors, and most people have the wrong kind in areas of their homes.

“You can't tell the difference between the two of them, unless you look at the fine print, and most people don't do that," Block said.

Photoelectric is one option, but fire officials said 90 percent of the U.S. has ionization smoke alarms in their homes.

“The ionization type are more responsive to a flash fire that produces flames rapidly. Then there is the photoelectric smoke alarm - they are responsive to a smoldering fire,” said Hamden Fire Marshal Brian Dolan.

Research has shown, ionization could take up to 50 minutes to go off for smoke. Photoelectric takes minutes to detect smoke.

In fact, the International Association of Firefighters has been trying to get ionization detectors off the market since 2008.

There is momentum in Ohio, California, and now Connecticut, as Block is looking to eventually take it to the state legislature.

“It could potentially save a lot of lives,” Block said.

