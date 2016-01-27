Sixth person arrested for New London shooting

Damien Bartholomew was charged in connection with a November shooting. (New London Police Department)

A sixth person was arrested in connection with a shooting in New London in November.

Waterford officers located 35-year-old Damien Bartholomew, of Norwich on Wednesday.

Bartholomew was wanted in connection with an investigation into the shooting at 48 Crystal Ave. on Nov. 29, 2015. During the shooting, police said multiple weapons were fired; including a Norinco AK-47 style rifle.

Bartholomew was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance within 1500' of public housing, possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bartholomew is being held on a $150,000 bond.

