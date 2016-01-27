Police find missing Naugatuck woman

The Naugatuck Police Department reports that a missing 28-year-old woman has been found.

Heather Huntley, who lives in Naugatuck, was reported missing on Wednesday night. Police said Huntley was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Huntley’s family couldn't locate her and are “concerned for her well-being.”

According to police, Huntley was driving a blue 2000 Chevy Caviler with a Connecticut license plate 9AMHL6.

Huntley is being described as 5’5” and weighs 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, however, police said she was found safe and unharmed.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.