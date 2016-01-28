Shoppers have 1 more day to snag bargains at West Hartford Walmart

The Walmart location in Bishops Corner, which is located on North Main Street, is the only Connecticut store to close. (WFSB file photo)

Shoppers have one day left to try and snag a deal at a closing West Hartford Walmart.

The Neighborhood Market in Bishops Corner is set to close for good after Thursday.

It has been deeply discounting everything in the store to get rid of it.

Employees told Eyewitness News that they didn't want to have to move the merchandise to other stores.

The location is the only branch in Connecticut to be axed by the retailer as it adjusts to keep up with evolving competition.

"The cost to run the store, the rent, everything that goes with the store, it wasn't making a profit, Walmart dollar-wise," said Sherri Bushey, a Walmart employee.

Worldwide, 269 stores are closing, including 154 in the U.S.

Roughly 10,000 American workers will be affected.

The company announced the closures earlier this month.

Financial experts said it's not that people aren't shopping anymore, it's that they're not shopping in stores.

"As a father with two kids, it's not particularly easy to go to a store," said Eric Hogarth, CFP Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists. "It's easy to sit on my couch and look at a phone that tells me the cheapest price."

Employees at the Bishops Corner Walmart were told they can choose three stores for possible relocation.

A severance package is also being offered.

Doors open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.